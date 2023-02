News From Law.com

As the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether online platforms should be held more responsible for the content they carry, European companies and their lawyers are watching closely—but, for now at least, they are breathing a small sigh of relief. One reason for that is faith in a new body of EU law, the Digital Services Act, that they hope will cover many of the issues at stake in the two cases before the U.S. high court.

February 23, 2023, 12:05 AM