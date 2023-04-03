In the Busiest Superior Court Vicinage, Backlogs Are Subsidi...

News From Law.com

Even as case backlogs in New Jersey's Essex County have shown improvement, litigators who practice there say the wait for a trial still takes far too long. Essex County Superior Court, the busiest court in New Jersey, has eight judicial vacancies, and the state judiciary website says its proportion of backlogged cases is the state's highest. And for practitioners and litigants seeking to try a case, the wait is so long that some suits filed in 2018 and 2019 are still waiting for trial dates.

April 03, 2023, 8:00 AM

