In the Am Law 100, Mansfield Rule Participation Lags Among M...

The nation's largest and most profitable firms compose a majority of the Am Law 100 firms that don't participate in the Mansfield Rule, which—among other factors—requires at least 30% representation of lawyers and staff from underrepresented groups in candidate pools for leadership roles. In the top 10 firms by profits per equity partner (PEP), six—Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Kirkland & Ellis, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, and Cahill Gordon & Reindel—do not participate.

Legal Services

October 20, 2022, 4:37 PM