In Texas, a Case of First Impression Over the Fourth Man to ...

In a probate case the Dallas Court of Appeals described as an issue of first impression, Amy Bean, the sole-surviving child of astronaut Alan Bean, was awarded possession of artifacts her father brought back from space. Possession of the artifacts was contested by her stepmother, Leslie Bean, who claimed they were not his separate property when Leslie and Alan married in 1982. Harris County Probate Court No. 2 originally had 243 space related artifacts to consider, however, the dispute was limited to 39 objects. Among these items were a hammer, core tube bit, checklist and biomedical harness Bean used during the 1969 Apollo 12 mission.

Texas

December 15, 2022, 2:29 PM