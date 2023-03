News From Law.com

Law firms are navigating a talent tug-of-war.Dragged down by overcapacity, some firms continue to trim the associate ranks. On the other hand, others plan to pull in more junior lawyers—particularly those coming out of law school—because no one wants to end up with a hole in their ranks when the next deal boom comes along. Meanwhile, partner hiring remains strategic and steady.

March 31, 2023, 2:00 PM

