In Struggling Sectors, In-House Hiring Slump Favors Law Firm...

Both large law firms and in-house legal departments in depressed sectors have seen hiring freezes and layoffs in recent months. However, the nation's biggest firms continue to recruit in practices that are currently slumped while also competing for in-demand litigators and bankruptcy lawyers. As layoffs hit legal departments of tech and crypto companies, in-house lawyers are already looking at law firms' countercyclical nature as a source of potential stability amid economic uncertainty.

October 17, 2022, 4:00 PM