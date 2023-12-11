In Stroock Dissolution, Partners Will Get Capital Back After...

News From Law.com

Former partners of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan will be paid back capital contributions with whatever funds are left after the dissolving firm pays off creditors, including Hogan Lovells. The global firm, which acquired a team of 28 partners from Stroock and office leases in New York and Washington, is also in the holder of the firm's largest liability, a loan made by Chase Bank, publicly filed UCC records and people familiar with the matter confirmed.

December 11, 2023, 11:53 AM

