In Steady March Forward, Haynes and Boone Posts Another Reco...

Blasting past a half million in revenue for the first time, Haynes and Boone posted another record year in 2022 with revenue up by 5.5%, due to strong demand in practices including litigation, restructuring, finance, investment management, real estate, capital markets and private equity.Managing partner Taylor Wilson said broad-based demand across practices translated into financials that exceeded budget, as the firm is "continuing our steady march forward" in 2022.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 06, 2023, 1:02 PM