In Softening Mid-Market Practices, Rising AFA Demand Prompts...

Alternative fee arrangements are one lever midsize firm leaders expect their clients to pull in a quest to cut costs in an uncertain, inflationary economy, but few think a short-term rise in AFAs will have a long-term impact on their firms.However, in Miami's commercial real estate industry, the leaders of 97-lawyer Berger Singerman are watching a subtle rise in fixed-fee demand for simple transactions to see if it picks up as the market softens. While the regional business law firm does some fixed-fee work, managing partner Jordi Guso said the firm isn't looking to hire in practices where a market-wide shift to fixed fees is possible—especially when a recession could accelerate AFA adoption.

October 31, 2022, 9:00 AM