In Slamming Cancel Culture, Judge James Ho Boycotts Yale Law...

A federal judge who said he will no longer hire clerks from Yale Law School garnered criticism from the legal community, one of whom said his comments could create ethics problems. At a speech Judge James Ho gave Thursday to the Kentucky Chapters Conference of the Federalist Society, he pledged not to hire students who "want the closed and intolerant environment that Yale embraces today." Legal ethics adviser and University of Miami Law professor Jan Jacobowitz said the comments could create recusal problems.

September 29, 2022, 6:08 PM