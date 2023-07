News From Law.com

As more law firms move to mandate four days of office work per week for their lawyers, Southeast law firms are forging their own path, with policies that combine flexibility for older lawyers and some level of in-office training for new associates. For now, many Southeast law firms are encouraging or mandating their lawyers spend at least three days in the office, according to firm interviews and survey research.

July 28, 2023, 4:05 PM

