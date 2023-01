News From Law.com

Attorneys for the Biden administration argued that the lingering economic impact of the pandemic demand federal intervention into millions of student loans before the U.S. Supreme Court in new filings Tuesday night. The claims come after two lawsuits, one filed by states and another by a pair of Texas borrowers, led to an emergency stay of the program granted at the high court in December.

Banking & Financial Services

January 05, 2023, 9:46 AM