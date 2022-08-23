In SCOTUS Amicus Brief, NYSBA Argues Against LGBTQ Discrimin...

News From Law.com

The New York State Bar Association has filed an amicus curie brief in a pending U.S. Supreme Court case that considers the question of whether an artist selling a public service can deny that service to same-sex couples planning to marry, by citing First Amendment free-speech protection. The bar association says no. And it takes the side of the defendants in the case, which include the director of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission and Colorado's Attorney General.

Colorado

August 23, 2022, 5:08 PM