In SCOTUS, a Rare Case of Criminal Contempt That Snagged Ste...

An unusual alignment of lawyers representing Steven Donziger is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review what they call "a remarkable judicial seizure of power" in the criminal contempt prosecution of the environmental activist. The petition was filed by counsel of record Stephen Vladeck of the University of Texas-Austin School of Law. With Vladeck on the petition is a six-member legal team at the conservative boutique Schaerr | Jaffe, and criminal defense lawyer William Taylor III and appellate counsel David Reiser of Zuckerman Spaeder.

District of Columbia

September 23, 2022, 1:44 PM