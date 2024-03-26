In Sanctions Motion, Bosworth Accuses Kline & Specter of Mob...

News From Law.com

Ex-Kline & Specter associate Thomas Bosworth is seeking sanctions against his former employer, accusing the firm of attempting to intimidate a client who followed Bosworth to his new practice. Bosworth claimed in a memorandum filed Monday that lawyers representing Kline & Specter "employed inappropriate tactics akin to mob-style behavior" during a recent deposition of Diana Melendez, a former client of the firm and the plaintiff in a multimillion-dollar medical malpractice case.

March 26, 2024, 5:06 PM

