Florida's First District Court of Appeal reversed a lower court ruling that sought to turn a Jacksonville lawyer's $805,000 in attorney fees into $123,000, in litigation the lower court judge called "the most complex and delicate case" ever before him. "The ruling is a primer for litigants and judges," said Michael Winer of the Winer Law Group in Tampa represents the plaintiff, Michael Rudolph of Rudolph, Israel, Tucker & Ellis in Jacksonville.

January 25, 2024, 12:23 PM

