News From Law.com

With talk of associate layoffs at Ropes & Gray circulating on social media, the firm said in statement that any cuts result from a performance evaluation. "The quarterly performance management process is a part of the normal course our business operations. We continue to use our same merits-based evaluation process," the firm said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 13, 2023, 4:37 PM

nature of claim: /