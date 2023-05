News From Law.com

A New York state appeals court has denied a Manhattan-based personal injury firm's dismissal effort in a case alleging it owes referral fees for hundreds of cases to a Bronx practitioner, ruling that the Bronx attorney produced documents for each disputed case and that any plaintiff discovery failures hadn't been shown to be "willful or contumacious."

