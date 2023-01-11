In Recession Planning, Firms See Opportunities and Challenge...

News From Law.com

Signs of an imminent recession, such as the cooling of large-cap deals that led to windfall profits in 2021, aren't deterring law firm leaders from a bullish financial outlook this year, as they plan for short-term economic headwinds to be supplanted by an influx in demand for litigation, restructuring and white-collar defense practices. Firm leaders contacted for this story say the downturn in transactional activity has been principally concentrated on large-cap and bet-the-company transactions while those in the middle-market remains robust, at least at the outset of 2023.

January 11, 2023, 3:16 PM