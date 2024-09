News From Law.com

Trial firm Hicks Thomas has expanded in Houston by adding a group of 14 Hunton Andrews Kurth trial lawyers who focus on managed care and commercial litigation. The lateral hire team has close ties to lawyers at Hicks Thomas, which was founded in 1997 by 10 litigators who left Andrews Kurth (now Hunton Andrews Kurth) to launch the firm.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 03, 2024, 6:33 PM