Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Michele D. Johnson has entered an appearance for Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Dec. 7 in California Southern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Holzer & Holzer, alleges that the company's value declined after it was revealed that Silvergate's account holders transferred over $425 million to South American money launderers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo, is 3:22-cv-01936, Rosa v. Silvergate Capital Corporation et al.