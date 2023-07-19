Ronald N. Brown III and Peter H. Kyle of DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, in a pending securities class action. The action, filed April 12 in Delaware District Court by Deleeuw Law and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00409, In Re Plug Power Inc Securities Litigation.
Automotive
July 19, 2023, 7:26 AM