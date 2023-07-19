Who Got The Work

Ronald N. Brown III and Peter H. Kyle of DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technology used in electric vehicles, in a pending securities class action. The action, filed April 12 in Delaware District Court by Deleeuw Law and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00409, In Re Plug Power Inc Securities Litigation.

Automotive

July 19, 2023, 7:26 AM

Guy T. Brown

Larry E. Melton

Richard F. Gordon

Shafquat Buttar

Wesley C. Brown

Deleeuw Law LLC

Friedlander & Gorris, PA

Friedlander & Gorris, P.A.

Phillips, Mclaughlin & Hall, P.A.

Bielli & Klauder, LLC

Plug Power Inc.

Andrew Marsh

David Mindnich

Martin D. Hull

Paul B. Middleton

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws