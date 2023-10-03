Joseph DeSimone, Gina Marie Parlovecchio and Luc W.M. Mitchell from Mayer Brown have entered appearances for Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its board of directors in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 28 in New York Eastern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray on behalf of Sally Hundley, accuses the defendants of filing a false annual report that contained an error overstating the company’s interest income and non-interest expense by $1.5 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-06423, In Re Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Stockholder Derivative Litigation.
Banking & Financial Services
October 03, 2023, 9:46 AM