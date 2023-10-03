Who Got The Work

Joseph DeSimone, Gina Marie Parlovecchio and Luc W.M. Mitchell from Mayer Brown have entered appearances for Horizon Bancorp Inc. and its board of directors in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 28 in New York Eastern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray on behalf of Sally Hundley, accuses the defendants of filing a false annual report that contained an error overstating the company’s interest income and non-interest expense by $1.5 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-06423, In Re Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Stockholder Derivative Litigation.

Banking & Financial Services

October 03, 2023, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Sally Hundley

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Craig M. Dwight

Eric P. Blackhurst

Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

James B. Dworkin

Julie Scheck Freigang

Lawrence E. Burnell

Mark E. Secor

Michele M. Magnuson

Peter L. Pairitz

Spero W. Valavanis

Steven William Reed

Susan D. Aaron

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims