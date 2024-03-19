Who Got The Work

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell partner Kevin M. Coen has entered an appearance for Biotech company Danaher and members of the company's board in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 24 in Delaware District Court by Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman; Rigrodsky Law; and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Stuart Dropkin, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose a decline in revenue which coincided with the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:24-cv-00091, In re Danaher Corporation Derivative Litigation.

Health Care

March 19, 2024, 8:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Nathan Silva

Stuart Dropkin

Plaintiffs

Rigrodsky Law, PA

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

defendants

A. Shane Sanders

Alan G Spoon

Elias A. Zerhouni

Emannuel Ligner

Feroz Dewan

Jessica L. Mega

John T. Schwieters

Linda Filler

Matthew R. McGrew

Mitchell P. Rales

Pardis C. Sabeti

Rainer M. Blair

Raymond C. Stevens

Steven M. Rales

Teri List

Walter G. Lohr, Jr.

defendant counsels

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims