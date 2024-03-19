Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell partner Kevin M. Coen has entered an appearance for Biotech company Danaher and members of the company's board in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 24 in Delaware District Court by Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman; Rigrodsky Law; and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Stuart Dropkin, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose a decline in revenue which coincided with the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:24-cv-00091, In re Danaher Corporation Derivative Litigation.
Health Care
March 19, 2024, 8:36 AM