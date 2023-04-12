Greenberg Traurig shareholder Jason Kislin has entered an appearance for biopharmaceutical company Biolinerx Ltd. and its CEO Philip A. Serlin in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Jan. 5 in New Jersey District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was not financially equipped to develop motixafortide, a stem-cell mobilization drug, while also trying to advance other pipeline programs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:23-cv-00041, In Re Biolinerx Ltd. Securities Litigation.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 12, 2023, 9:41 AM