Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Jenness E. Parker and Susan H. Cohen of Richards, Layton & Finger have entered appearances for Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., other defendants and Vikram Luthar, respectively, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed April 23 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP and Federman & Sherwood on behalf of George Keritsis, accuses the company's top officials of engaging in improper accounting practices and misrepresenting true financial results, including operating profits for ADM's Nutrition segment. The suit contends that the defendants created an impression that the segment's growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for ADM, when in actuality, the segment's annual operating profit was overstated by as much as 9.2 percent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:24-cv-00506, In re: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Derivative Litigation.

Agriculture

July 16, 2024, 2:07 PM

