Temple University Hospital says it won't be the only one hurt if it has to pay a $25.9 million medical malpractice verdict. In its fight to stave of the eight-figure award, the hospital is claiming that bearing the full brunt of the costs would harm the broader community's access to health care. It's a rarely used argument, attorneys told the legal, but it could become more common amid a landscape of hospital closures and high-dollar plaintiffs awards.

July 13, 2023, 5:14 PM

