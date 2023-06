Breaking News From Law.com

In a rare verdict involving damages from a wildfire, an Oregon jury awarded more than $70 million to 17 plaintiffs suing PacifiCorp over property damages. The trial, which began April 25, involved four wildfires that ravaged Oregon over Labor Day weekend in 2020. The jury returned to the courtroom on Monday to hear a second phase of trial involving punitive damages, which, given a class of 5,000, could reach $15 billion.

June 12, 2023, 5:48 PM

