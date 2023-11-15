In Rare Move, Appellate Division Reverses SUNY Disciplinary ...

News From Law.com

The Appellate Division, Second Department has reversed a state university finding that a student violated institutional code during alleged sexual misconduct with another student, teeing up a possible fight before the New York Court of Appeals. Brian Ginsberg, a member at Harris Beach, said it was uncommon for intermediate appeals courts to overturn state college disciplinary determinations because the governing law in these cases—in which the schools are viewed as administrative agencies—favors the public universities.

