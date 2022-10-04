In Rare Class Action Trial, GM Hit With $102.6M Verdict in C...

Breaking News From Law.com

In a rare class action trial, a federal jury in San Francisco awarded $102.6 million to GM consumers who brought warranty and consumer fraud claims over faulty piston rings that caused oil consumption, leading to premature engine breakdowns. The jury's verdict awards $2,700 to each of the 38,000 class members in California, Idaho and North Carolina. GM had insisted less than 3% of vehicles needed repairs for oil consumption and there was no piston ring defect common to class members.

Automotive

October 04, 2022, 7:39 PM