With less than two weeks left in 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp has filled seven of 11 judicial vacancies on Georgia benches throughout the state, including a closely watched Fulton County Superior Court opening. New judges have been added to superior court benches in the Alcovy, Atlanta, Blue Ridge, Coweta and Mountain judicial circuits. The governor has also appointed two women to fill state court vacancies in Clayton and Gwinnett counties.

Georgia

December 19, 2022, 10:45 AM