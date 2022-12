News From Law.com

More than two dozen jurists now hold the title of judge in Fulton County. Over the course of two days, the Fulton County Magistrate Court swore in 27 judges to its bench, four of whom are sitting for the first time. To help familiarize lawyers handling magistrate matters with the judges who'll be deciding their client's cases, the Daily Report has created a slideshow identifying the latest members to be sworn into the bench.

Georgia

December 29, 2022, 10:28 AM