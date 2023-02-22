In Photos: These 19 Jurists Are Vying to Become Georgias Nex...

News From Law.com

After receiving the names of more than 100 judges and lawyers interested in becoming the Georgia Court of Appeals' newest judge, the Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has narrowed the list down by more than 80%. The JNC announced it's offering interviews to 19 judicial candidates interested in filling the intermediate appellate vacancy created by the sudden death of Judge Clyde L. Reese in December. Ranging from sitting superior, state and municipal court judges to trial lawyers, appellate attorneys and county solicitor generals, the selected candidates will participate in 20-minute interviews with the JNC on March 1.

February 22, 2023, 4:41 PM