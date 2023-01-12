In-Person Proceedings Suspended at DeKalb County Superior Co...

Lawyers scheduled to appear for proceedings in DeKalb County Superior Court are unlikely to see their cases advance for the next couple of months. The court announced it's suspended in-person proceedings, including jury trials, through at least April 3 after a plumbing issue caused water damage to its Judicial Tower. Until repairs are complete, courthouse offices will operate remotely and provide services virtually, per a court order. However, the court is making an exception for the return of grand jury indictments.
Georgia
January 12, 2023, 1:24 PM