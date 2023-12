News From Law.com

In a barrier-breaking choice, a judge of South Asian descent is set to manage New York's geographically largest judicial district, beginning Jan. 1. Montgomery County Surrogate's Court Judge Kris Singh has been appointed administrative judge for day-to-day management of the trial-level courts for the Unified Court System's Fourth Judicial District.

