In One Click, $29M Was Gone. Plaintiffs Blame Florida Attorn...

News From Law.com

Lots of questions and no answers, but what is known according to a team of Florida attorneys, is that $29 million is missing and the sender is taking the matter to court. Lawyers at Maynard Nexsen in Miami removed a lawsuit against Regions Bank and Fort Lauderdale attorney Richard S. Ross to the District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The case is assigned to Judge Rodney Smith, and the docket shows Ross has not filed a responsive pleading in the state court action. Plaintiffs seek a jury trial and $25 million.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2023, 11:11 AM

nature of claim: /