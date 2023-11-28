In Novel Jurisdiction Issue, 9th Circuit Limits Where Consum...

News From Law.com

A federal appeals court hemmed in the jurisdictions where consumers have standing to sue national e-commerce payment platforms for certain claims in a ruling Tuesday. In a case of first impression, a panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found e-commerce companies such as Canada-based Shopify Inc. are not subject to specific jurisdiction in privacy and unfair competition claims just because a consumer made a purchase with the platform from a certain location.

Internet & Social Media

November 28, 2023, 4:51 PM

nature of claim: /