In Multipronged Landlord-Holdover Tenant Fight, $25M Suit Ag...

News From Law.com

A state appeals court has ruled that a $25 million lawsuit against an alleged Upper West Side "holdover" tenant represented by real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey must continue to be stayed in deference to the building owner's related holdover proceeding against the tenant in housing court. The ruling from the Appellate Division, First Department court, while an incremental one, is another piece of the heated, multilayered litigation between the tenant and the building owner, and, in a sense, prominent lawyer Bailey, who was also sued by the building owner for $25 million in a now-dismissed lawsuit.

Real Estate

October 07, 2022, 5:21 PM