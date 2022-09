News From Law.com

Lara Shalov Mehraban, who was the Securities and Exchange Commission's New York regional office acting director, has left to join Sidley Austin as a partner in its securities enforcement practice. The move, announced Wednesday, is the latest in a string of SEC exits over the last year, driven by what experts say is an insatiable demand for SEC-related legal services in big firms as well as some discontent with new SEC chair Gary Gensler.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 07, 2022, 5:00 AM