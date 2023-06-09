In Latest of String of Suits, Parents of Man Killed in Accid...

News From Law.com

Attorneys from Georgia and Connecticut law firms have filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the parents of a 21-year-old man who died in an accidental shooting. Though the suit also names the gun's owner as a defendant, it's the latest case in a string of litigation filed against Sig Sauer, a New Hampshire-based gun manufacturer accused of making guns that have gone off without the trigger being pulled. The complaint was filed Tuesday in Decatur County Superior Court.

June 09, 2023, 11:12 AM

