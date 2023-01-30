In Landmark Win for Talc Plaintiffs, Third Circuit Dismisses...

Breaking News From Law.com

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reversed a Feb. 25 ruling and dismissed the talcum powder bankruptcy, allowing nearly 40,000 cases against Johnson & Johnson to move forward toward trials. Monday's decision found that Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary, LTL Management, was not in financial distress at the time of its Chapter 11 filing in 2021. Johnson & Johnson said it would petition the Third Circuit for a rehearing on banc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2023, 2:20 PM