In Justices Sotomayor and Alito, Supreme Court Emerges Divid...

News From Law.com

Justices Samuel Alito Jr. and Sonia Sotomayor are on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum and that was hammered home once again during arguments Monday in the case of an evangelical Christian web designer who refuses to create wedding websites for same-sex couples. The two justices, in their questions and in a blizzard of hypotheticals, reflected a likely divide among the court's conservatives and liberals over whether the First Amendment protects Lori Smith's plan to publish her statement that she will not serve same-sex couples.

District of Columbia

December 05, 2022, 2:31 PM