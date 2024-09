News From Law.com

Susman Godfrey obtained a jury verdict of more than $65.7 million in a patent infringement case on behalf of Paltalk Holdings, a global communications software innovator. A four-day trial concluded last week against Cisco Systems Inc. in a U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, with Judge Alan D. Albright presiding.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 03, 2024, 12:48 PM