In J&J Sunscreen Settlement Appeal, Ted Frank Applies Hot To...

Ted Frank appealed a class action settlement over Johnson & Johnson's recalled sunscreen to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, insisting the lead plaintiffs lacked standing to sue for injunctive relief. The arguments, outlined in a July 5 opening brief, come three months after the Eleventh Circuit made similar findings in a case involving Neuriva, a brain health supplement. U.S. District Judge Anuraag 'Raag' Singhal, in Florida, blamed Frank for the delay in the settlement's approval.

July 06, 2023, 6:05 PM

