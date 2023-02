News From Law.com

Quarles & Brady, fresh off double-digit revenue growth last year and a combination in January that put it in Southern California, is merging with a 12-lawyer IP boutique in Denver. The Milwaukee-based firm, ranked No. 116 in last year's Am Law 200, is combining with Adsero, a boutique that services Fortune 500 companies and public-sector organizations and boasts "one of the region's top Asia practices," according to the firm.

Legal Services

February 27, 2023, 9:00 AM