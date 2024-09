News From Law.com

The tables are turned in a suit filed in New Orleans by a longtime employee of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission who accuses the agency of discrimination based on race, gender and national origin. Uma R. Kandan, a 24-year veteran of the EEOC who was born in India, claims she was passed over for promotion to field director in favor of a U.S.-born male subordinate who has substantially less experience.

Florida

September 05, 2024, 4:30 PM