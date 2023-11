News From Law.com

Legal departments pushed more work onto their in-house teams this year and used AI and automation while "significantly" cutting spending on outside counsel. And bulging workloads fell harder on many departments, with one-third of 170 companies surveyed having fewer in-house staff this year than in 2022, a new Harbor Harbor Law study found.

Legal Services

November 29, 2023, 1:10 PM

nature of claim: /