June saw major changes at the top of Fortune 500 stalwarts that date back more than a century, as well as new economy upstarts that have rocketed to prominence over the past decade. The biggest move of the month occurred at Spring, Texas-based Exxon Mobil, No., 7 in the Fortune 500, where Craig Morford, the general counsel since 2000, is stepping aside and will be succeeded by Fox Corp. General Counsel Jeffrey Taylor.

July 01, 2024, 9:45 AM