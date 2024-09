News From Law.com

FedEx opted for an insider, 32-year company veteran Gina Adams, its top lobbyist for two decades, to succeed 42-year FedEx veteran Mark Allen, On the other hand, Target went outside, hiring longtime Tyson legal chief Amy Tu as chief legal and compliance officer. She succeeds Don Liu, 62, the retailer's legal chief since 2016.



September 04, 2024, 2:21 PM