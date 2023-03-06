News From Law.com

Attorneys representing the daughter of one of the workers who died in a 2021 Georgia poultry plant incident have again filed a motion for sanctions against the company accused of causing it—and this time they're targeting four lawyers, including two in-house lawyers. The plaintiffs suing Messer filed a motion to revoke admission, based on additional evidence found during discovery for the suit that involved three of the survivors. The sanctions motion targets Messer's chief legal officer and senior counsel for litigation, plus two outside lawyers.

Georgia

March 06, 2023, 10:33 AM